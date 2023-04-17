Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Dinwiddie, in his last game (April 15 loss against the 76ers) put up 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Let's break down Dinwiddie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.3 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.2 Assists 8.5 6.5 10.4 PRA 28.5 27.2 29 PR -- 20.7 18.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the 76ers

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per contest.

The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 36 14 3 7 1 0 2 2/11/2023 31 9 6 6 0 0 1

