The Boston Celtics are 10-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)

Celtics (- 10) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Hawks have put up (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.

The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.