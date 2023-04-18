Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 18 showcases the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. Bookmakers give the Devils -130 moneyline odds in this game against the Rangers (+110).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-130)

Devils (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.9)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a record of 47-22-13 this season and are 10-13-23 in overtime contests.

New York has earned 32 points (11-9-10) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 11 games this season the Rangers finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

New York has earned 19 points (4-7-11 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Rangers have earned 83 points in their 47 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 49 points with a record of 23-7-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 27-15-3 (57 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Rangers finished 20-6-10 in those contests (50 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

