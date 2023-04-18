On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .283 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings