Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .435.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (three of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.