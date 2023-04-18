The New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley included, will play at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 101-97 win over the Cavaliers (his previous game) Quickley posted three points.

In this piece we'll break down Quickley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.9 22.6 Rebounds 2.5 4.2 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.4 5.2 PRA -- 22.5 32.3 PR -- 19.1 27.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 3.1



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 12.8% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.0. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 106.9 points per contest, which is the best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 23.0 assists per game, best in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 24 3 3 2 0 0 0 3/31/2023 30 14 4 4 2 0 1 1/24/2023 27 9 5 6 1 0 1 12/4/2022 24 12 5 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 19 7 3 3 1 0 0

