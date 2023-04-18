Jalen Brunson could make a big impact for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 101-97 win over the Cavaliers, Brunson totaled 27 points and two steals.

We're going to examine Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 26.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.0 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 33.5 33.7 35.8 PR -- 27.5 29.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 23 assists per game, best in the league.

Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 30 27 2 2 1 0 2 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

