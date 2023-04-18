Jalen Brunson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Cavaliers - April 18
Jalen Brunson could make a big impact for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24.0
|26.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.5
|3.0
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|5.9
|PRA
|33.5
|33.7
|35.8
|PR
|--
|27.5
|29.9
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.6
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brunson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.
- Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.
- The Cavaliers give up 23 assists per game, best in the league.
- Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/15/2023
|30
|27
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/31/2023
|38
|48
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|36
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12/4/2022
|32
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10/30/2022
|34
|16
|4
|7
|0
|0
|3
