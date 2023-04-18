The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, will play at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 15, Hart produced 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 101-97 win versus the Cavaliers.

Let's look at Hart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 9.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 7.4 Assists 2.5 3.8 2.9 PRA -- 21.4 19.8 PR -- 17.6 16.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Hart's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 106.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 33 17 10 2 1 0 1 3/31/2023 29 11 7 1 1 0 0 1/12/2023 34 5 7 3 0 0 1 11/23/2022 33 8 3 9 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.