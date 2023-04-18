The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (214.5)
  • The Cavaliers have been less successful against the spread than the Knicks this year, tallying an ATS record of 43-38-1, as opposed to the 45-35-2 record of the Knicks.
  • As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better record than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York is 11th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points allowed (113.1).
  • This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
  • The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
  • New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.

