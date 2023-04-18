Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Cavaliers have been less successful against the spread than the Knicks this year, tallying an ATS record of 43-38-1, as opposed to the 45-35-2 record of the Knicks.
- As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better record than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 11th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points allowed (113.1).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.
