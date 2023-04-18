The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Cavaliers have been less successful against the spread than the Knicks this year, tallying an ATS record of 43-38-1, as opposed to the 45-35-2 record of the Knicks.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better record than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points allowed (113.1).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.