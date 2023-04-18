In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +441 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 228.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 220 points per game, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

New York is 45-36-1 ATS this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 27.0 Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 24.0 Julius Randle 24.5 -120 19.0 Julius Randle 24.5 -120 25.1 RJ Barrett 17.5 +105 7.0

