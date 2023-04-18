The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 229.1, 14.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York is 46-36-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have won in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0 Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Knicks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

New York has performed better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0) this season.

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

