Player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154)

Jalen Brunson has scored 24 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-110) 4.5 (-161) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (+120)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Mitchell on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (28.3).

Mitchell has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154)

Evan Mobley is putting up 16.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

