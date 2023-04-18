Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-154)
- Jalen Brunson has scored 24 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.
- Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-161)
|4.5 (-149)
|4.5 (+120)
- The 32.5 points prop total set for Mitchell on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (28.3).
- Mitchell has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-154)
- Evan Mobley is putting up 16.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He makes 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
