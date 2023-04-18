Take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has two players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams meet once again after the Knicks took down the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks in the win with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell put up 38 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 39-23.

The Knicks have played better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 119.2 points per contest, 3.2 more than their season average of 116.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

