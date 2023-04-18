When the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) and New York Knicks (47-35) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Knicks' Last Game

On Saturday, the Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers 101-97, led by Brunson with 27 points. Mitchell was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27 2 2 2 0 1 Julius Randle 19 10 4 2 0 3 Josh Hart 17 10 2 1 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.

Brunson is No. 1 on the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and averages 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks receive 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 22.6 4.5 5.2 1.7 0.2 3.1 Quentin Grimes 20.2 4.3 3.5 1.1 0.1 4.4 Mitchell Robinson 6.4 10.1 1 1 2.7 0 Josh Hart 9.5 7.4 2.9 1.3 0.6 0.8 Obi Toppin 14.7 3.1 2.3 0.6 0.2 2.4

