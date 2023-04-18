On Tuesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .150 with two home runs and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in two of six games played this year, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings