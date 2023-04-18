On Tuesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .150 with two home runs and a walk.
  • In three of six games this year, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in two of six games played this year, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
