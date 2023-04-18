The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 15, Robinson posted six points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 101-97 win against the Cavaliers.

Let's look at Robinson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 6.4 Rebounds 10.5 9.4 11.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA -- 17.7 18.4 PR -- 16.8 17.4



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Robinson has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.8% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers allow 106.9 points per game, best in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23 per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 26 6 8 0 0 0 2 3/31/2023 22 10 14 1 0 2 2 12/4/2022 34 5 11 0 0 1 3 10/30/2022 21 4 7 2 0 0 1

