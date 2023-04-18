Oswald Peraza plays for the first time this season when the New York Yankees battle the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Suarez at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

In nine of 21 games last year (42.9%) Peraza had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (23.8%) he picked up two or more.

Appearing in 21 games last season, he hit only one long ball.

Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

In seven of 21 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 9 .364 AVG .259 .440 OBP .375 .500 SLG .370 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

