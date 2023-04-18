The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Grimes, in his previous game (April 15 win against the Cavaliers) put up five points.

Now let's examine Grimes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 20.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 4.3 Assists -- 2.1 3.5 PRA -- 16.6 28 PR -- 14.5 24.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 4.4



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Quentin Grimes has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Grimes' Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 106.9 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23 per game.

The Cavaliers concede 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 27 5 5 1 1 1 0 3/31/2023 36 14 3 2 3 0 1 1/24/2023 36 10 1 3 2 1 0 12/4/2022 40 4 6 1 0 1 2

