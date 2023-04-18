The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.

You can watch along on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 as the Devils take on the Rangers.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR 11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers allow 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 40 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players