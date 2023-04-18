How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch along on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 as the Devils take on the Rangers.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
|12/12/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
|11/28/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers allow 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 40 goals during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.