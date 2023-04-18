The New Jersey Devils are on their home ice at Prudential Center against the New York Rangers for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are the favorite, with -130 moneyline odds, in this game against the Rangers, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Devils Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 41 of 82 games this season.

The Devils are 11-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been an underdog in six games this season, with three upset wins (50.0%).

New Jersey is 11-6 (winning 64.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

New York has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fox 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-133) - Vincent Trocheck 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Patrick Kane 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115)

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 0-0 3-6-1 6.4 3.40 2.30

