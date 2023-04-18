Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Rangers are underdogs (+110) against the Devils (-130).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-130)
|Rangers (+110)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 11 (50.0%).
- New York is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- Three of New York's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Rangers have scored 273 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 12th in the league.
- The Rangers have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +57 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
