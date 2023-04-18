The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Rangers are underdogs (+110) against the Devils (-130).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-130) Rangers (+110) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 11 (50.0%).

New York is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

Three of New York's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Rangers have scored 273 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 12th in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +57 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

