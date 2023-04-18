The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barrett, in his last appearance, had seven points, six assists and four steals in a 101-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Below we will look at Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.6 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA 24.5 27.4 24.4 PR -- 24.6 21 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, RJ Barrett has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 23 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 11.3 makes per contest, second in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 31 7 4 6 1 0 4 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

