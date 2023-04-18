Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (10-6) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (8-8) at 7:05 PM (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Yankees, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The New York Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt and the Angels will turn to Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.80 ERA).

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

New York has a record of 6-2 when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 74 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees' 3.04 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule