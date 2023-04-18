Yankees vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (10-6) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (8-8) at 7:05 PM (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Yankees, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The New York Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt and the Angels will turn to Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.80 ERA).
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 6-2 when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 74 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.04 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 13
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
|April 15
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
|April 16
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
|April 19
|Angels
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Griffin Canning
|April 20
|Angels
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
