The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-140). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 7.7.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-5).

New York has gone 8-4 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-4 4-2 7-2 3-4 9-5 1-1

