The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-140). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankeesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
  • The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
    • New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 7.7.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-5).
  • New York has gone 8-4 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.
  • New York has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.
  • The Yankees have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-4 4-2 7-2 3-4 9-5 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.