After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .216.
  • In seven of 11 games this year, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (36.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six games this year (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Canning (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
