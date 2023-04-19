Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .212 with a home run and a walk.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in six games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
