On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .212 with a home run and a walk.

Trevino has picked up a hit in six games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings