Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Los Angeles (15-15-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.4%) than Memphis (5-13) does as the underdog (27.8%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Grizzlies have a .158 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Lakers are delivering 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are sinking 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
- This year, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.1% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (113 points conceded).
- The Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Grizzlies make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.
