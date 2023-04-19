On Wednesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Peraza picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 21 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.

Peraza drove in a run in two games last season out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

In seven of 21 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 9 .364 AVG .259 .440 OBP .375 .500 SLG .370 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

