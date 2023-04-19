On Wednesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

  • Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Peraza picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 21 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
  • Peraza drove in a run in two games last season out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • In seven of 21 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 9
.364 AVG .259
.440 OBP .375
.500 SLG .370
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • The Angels will send Canning (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
