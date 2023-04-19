On Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .245 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
