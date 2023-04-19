On Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .245 with two doubles and a walk.

In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

