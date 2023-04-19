After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one dinger.
  • Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last year (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In five of 22 games last year (22.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 7
.182 AVG .053
.357 OBP .100
.364 SLG .053
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 0
6/8 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 7
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (1.0 per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
