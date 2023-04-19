A couple of hot hitters, Gleyber Torres and Hunter Renfroe, will try to keep it going when the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+115). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
    • New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.1.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees are 10-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
  • New York has gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.
  • New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-0).
  • The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-5 4-2 7-2 3-5 9-5 1-2

