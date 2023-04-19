Yankees vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Gleyber Torres and Hunter Renfroe, will try to keep it going when the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+115). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankeesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.1.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees are 10-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- New York has gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-0).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|4-2
|7-2
|3-5
|9-5
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.