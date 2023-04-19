The Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe hit the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with 26 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 76 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees' .307 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.10 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.093).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and eight strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Twins L 11-2 Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins L 4-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins W 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Joe Ryan

