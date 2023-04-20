Aaron Hicks -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is hitting .125 with three walks.

Hicks has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 11 games, including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings