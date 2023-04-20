Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, eight walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in total hits (17) this season while batting .274 with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%) Judge has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.8%, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.4% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.