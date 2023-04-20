After hitting .351 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .968, fueled by an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .557. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 88.2% of his games this season (15 of 17), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (17.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%).

In six games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 11 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings