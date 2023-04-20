Cameron Johnson could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 96-84 loss to the 76ers, Johnson totaled 28 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.5 19.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists -- 1.9 2.4 PRA 23.5 21.8 26.2 PR -- 19.9 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers

Johnson's Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 41 28 4 1 5 1 2 4/15/2023 27 18 4 2 4 0 0 2/11/2023 28 12 7 3 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.