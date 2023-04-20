Cameron Johnson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. 76ers - April 20
Cameron Johnson could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|15.5
|19.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.4
|4.7
|Assists
|--
|1.9
|2.4
|PRA
|23.5
|21.8
|26.2
|PR
|--
|19.9
|23.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.8
Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers
- Johnson's Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 110.9 points per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/17/2023
|41
|28
|4
|1
|5
|1
|2
|4/15/2023
|27
|18
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2/11/2023
|28
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
