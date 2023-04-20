The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 20, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Devils have -135 moneyline odds against the Rangers (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have earned a record of 10-13-23 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 47-22-13.

In the 30 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 32 points.

Across the 11 games this season the Rangers ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

New York has 19 points (4-7-11) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 48 games, earning 85 points from those contests.

This season, New York has recorded a single power-play goal in 33 games and registered 49 points with a record of 23-7-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 27-15-3 (57 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Rangers finished 21-6-10 in those contests (52 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS

TBS, SN360, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.