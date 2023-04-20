After going 0-for-4 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .245 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
