Dorian Finney-Smith and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 96-84 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Finney-Smith posted eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Let's look at Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 14.6 14.8 PR -- 13.1 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the 76ers

Finney-Smith's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 27 8 7 1 2 0 2 4/15/2023 18 6 1 0 2 0 0 2/11/2023 34 5 8 2 1 0 0

