Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .115 with .
- In three of 12 games this season, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.