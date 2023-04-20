On Thursday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In seven of 11 games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings