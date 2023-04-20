Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In seven of 11 games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
