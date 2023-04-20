On Thursday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In seven of 11 games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.