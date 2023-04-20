Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 lead in the series.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The Nets (43-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.5% of the time, 6.1% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this year.
- Philadelphia (16-17) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (48.5%) than Brooklyn (13-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (81.2%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The 76ers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, better than the .368 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (14-24).
Nets Performance Insights
- On offense Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the NBA (113.4 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).
- This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).
- Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
