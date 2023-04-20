The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Nets (43-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.5% of the time, 6.1% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this year.

Philadelphia (16-17) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (48.5%) than Brooklyn (13-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (81.2%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The 76ers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, better than the .368 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (14-24).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nets Performance Insights

On offense Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the NBA (113.4 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).

This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.