Nets vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup in this article.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-195
|+165
|BetMGM
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|76ers (-4)
|209.5
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-190
|+160
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per contest (third in the league).
- The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).
- These two teams average a combined 228.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender 223.4 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|26.5
|-115
|25.5
|Mikal Bridges
|26.5
|-115
|20.1
|Cameron Johnson
|16.5
|-115
|23.0
|Cameron Johnson
|16.5
|-115
|15.5
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-115
|13.0
