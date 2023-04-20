The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per contest (third in the league).

The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).

These two teams average a combined 228.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 223.4 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 26.5 -115 25.5 Mikal Bridges 26.5 -115 20.1 Cameron Johnson 16.5 -115 23.0 Cameron Johnson 16.5 -115 15.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -115 13.0

