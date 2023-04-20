Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-4.5
|209.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 66 games this season that have gone over 209.5 combined points scored.
- Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 16.4 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|61
|74.4%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|66
|80.5%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Four of the Nets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 110.9 points.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|17-18
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|13-4
|37-45
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
