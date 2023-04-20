The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 209.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 66 games this season that have gone over 209.5 combined points scored.

Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 16.4 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 66 80.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of the Nets' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 17-18 47-35 Nets 43-39 13-4 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

