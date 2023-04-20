The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average 113 points per game at home, 0.7 fewer points than away (113.7). Defensively they give up 110 per game, five fewer points than on the road (115).

In 2022-23 Brooklyn is allowing five fewer points per game at home (110) than away (115).

The Nets collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (26) than on the road (25.1).

Nets Injuries