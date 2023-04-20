Joel Embiid and Mikal Bridges are two of the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets play at Barclays Center on Thursday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (-110) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (+120)

Bridges' 20.1 points per game are 6.4 less than Thursday's over/under.

Bridges' rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

Bridges averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-143)

Thursday's over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie is 16.5 points. That is 0.8 fewer than his season average of 17.3.

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 8.5 (-118) 8.5 (-110) 1.5 (-105)

Thursday's over/under for Nicolas Claxton is 8.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.

He has grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Claxton's assists average -- 1.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's prop bet (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-111) 11.5 (-111) 3.5 (-111) 0.5 (-133)

Embiid's 33.1 points per game average is 2.6 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

Embiid's per-game rebound average -- 10.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (11.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-143)

Thursday's points prop for James Harden is 19.5. That's 1.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

