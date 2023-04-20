Ahead of Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 at Barclays Center.

Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo!

The 76ers beat the Nets 96-84 on Monday when they last met. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points, while Cameron Johnson scored 28 for the Nets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Illness)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

In their previous 10 games, the Nets are putting up 108 points per contest, 5.4 fewer points than their season average (113.4).

Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank seventh in the league averaging 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4.5 209.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.