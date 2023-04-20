Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Thursday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges as a player to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Nets' Last Game
On Monday, the 76ers knocked off the Nets 96-84, led by Tyrese Maxey with 33 points. Cameron Johnson was the leading scorer for the losing side with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Johnson
|28
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Mikal Bridges
|21
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|12
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges paces the Nets in scoring (20.1 points per game), and averages 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is putting up a team-high 6.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 1.9 assists.
- Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|26.6
|4.6
|3
|1
|0.5
|2.4
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|11.6
|3.5
|8.9
|0.9
|0.2
|1.1
|Nicolas Claxton
|9.9
|8.5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|16.8
|4.4
|2
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Royce O'Neale
|5.6
|3.9
|3.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
