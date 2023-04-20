Thursday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

On Monday, the 76ers knocked off the Nets 96-84, led by Tyrese Maxey with 33 points. Cameron Johnson was the leading scorer for the losing side with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 28 4 1 2 1 5 Mikal Bridges 21 5 7 1 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 12 4 6 1 0 1

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges paces the Nets in scoring (20.1 points per game), and averages 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is putting up a team-high 6.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 1.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26.6 4.6 3 1 0.5 2.4 Spencer Dinwiddie 11.6 3.5 8.9 0.9 0.2 1.1 Nicolas Claxton 9.9 8.5 2 1 2 0 Cameron Johnson 16.8 4.4 2 1.1 0.4 2.3 Royce O'Neale 5.6 3.9 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.5

