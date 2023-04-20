Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 96-84 loss to the 76ers, Claxton had six rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Claxton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.6 11.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.5 Assists -- 1.9 2.4 PRA 18.5 23.7 23.2 PR -- 21.8 20.8



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 21 0 6 2 0 0 0 4/15/2023 30 5 10 1 0 3 0 2/11/2023 29 6 5 2 0 4 0 1/25/2023 38 25 11 2 0 2 0 11/22/2022 21 12 4 0 0 3 0

