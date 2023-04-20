Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Peraza had a hit in nine of 21 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- He hit a home run once out of 21 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Sandoval (1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.