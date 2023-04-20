On Thursday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

  • Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Peraza had a hit in nine of 21 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He hit a home run once out of 21 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 9
.364 AVG .259
.440 OBP .375
.500 SLG .370
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Sandoval (1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.