On Thursday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Peraza had a hit in nine of 21 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.

He hit a home run once out of 21 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 9 .364 AVG .259 .440 OBP .375 .500 SLG .370 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)